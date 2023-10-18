Cement exports increase 43.85% to $66.682 mln in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 43.85 per cent during the first three months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $66.682 million during July-September (2023-24) against the exports of US $46.355 million during July-September (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 77.84 per cent going up from 941,529 metric tons to 1,674,418 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a decrease of 7.19 per cent during the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during September 2023 were recorded at US $27.041 million against the exports of US $29.137 million in September 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however increased by 15.19 per cent during September 2023 when compared to the exports of US $ 23.496 million in August 2023, the PBS data revealed.