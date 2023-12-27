Open Menu

Cement Exports Increase 48.28% To $113.998 Mln In Five Months

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 48.28 per cent during the first five months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $113.998 million during July-November (2023-24) against the exports of US $76.8779 million during July-November (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 89.41 per cent going up from 1,547,497 metric tons to 2,931,079 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 97.13 per cent during the month of November 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during November 2023 were recorded at US $20.911 million against the exports of US $10.608 million in November 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however decreased by 20.81 per cent during November 2023 when compared to the exports of US $26.405 million in October 2023, the PBS data revealed.

More Stories From Business