Cement Exports Increase 49.70% To $150.652 Mln In 7 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 49.70 per cent during the first seven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $150.652 million during July-January (2023-24) against the exports of US $100.635 million during July-January (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 88.98 per cent going up from 2,061,713 metric tons to 3,896,206 metric tons, according to the data.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.98 per cent during the month of January 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during January 2024 were recorded at US $15.025 million against the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement also dipped by 32.83 per cent during January 2024 when compared to the exports of US $21.927 million in December 2023, the PBS data revealed.
Recent Stories
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.213,20013 minutes ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 20231 hour ago
-
China dominates global new energy car sales2 hours ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 20232 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 20245 hours ago
-
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound14 hours ago
-
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karachi, meets Commissione ..15 hours ago
-
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS16 hours ago
-
Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture17 hours ago
-
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price18 hours ago
-
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators18 hours ago