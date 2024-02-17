Cement exports increase 49.70% to $150.652 mln in 7 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 49.70 per cent during the first seven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $150.652 million during July-January (2023-24) against the exports of US $100.635 million during July-January (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 88.98 per cent going up from 2,061,713 metric tons to 3,896,206 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.98 per cent during the month of January 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during January 2024 were recorded at US $15.025 million against the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement also dipped by 32.83 per cent during January 2024 when compared to the exports of US $21.927 million in December 2023, the PBS data revealed.