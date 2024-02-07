Open Menu

Cement Exports Increase 58.77% To $135.925 Mln In Six Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 58.77 per cent during the first six months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $135.925 million during July-December (2023-24) against the exports of US $85.611 million during July- December (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 104.50 per cent going up from 1,713,289 metric tons to 3,503,650 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 151.11 per cent during the month of December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during December 2023 were recorded at US $21.927 million against the exports of US $8.732 million in December 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement witnessed an increase by 4.86 per cent during December 2023 when compared to the exports of US $20.911 million in November 2023, the PBS data revealed.

More Stories From Business