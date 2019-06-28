UrduPoint.com
Cement Exports Up 25 Pc In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:38 PM

The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 25.97 percent during the first eleven months of ongoing fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 25.97 percent during the first eleven months of ongoing fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $260.169 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $206.526 million during July-May (2017-18), showing positive growth of 25.97 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 46.18 percent by going up from 6,127,835 metric tons to 4,192,060 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an decrease of 17.97 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The cement exports in May 2019 were recorded at $17.050 million against the exports of $20.785 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of cement witnessed decreased by 22.01 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $21.

861 million during April 2018, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the country's merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during July-May (2018-19) against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during July-May (2017-18).

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 percent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

Business

