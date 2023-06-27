Open Menu

Census: 15-day Post Enumeration Survey From July 8

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023

Census: 15-day Post Enumeration Survey from July 8

The Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) on Tuesday announced commencing the 15-day Post Enumeration Survey (PES) on July 8 aimed at validating the data collected during the field operation of Pakistan's first-ever Digital Population and Housing Census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) on Tuesday announced commencing the 15-day Post Enumeration Survey (PES) on July 8 aimed at validating the data collected during the field operation of Pakistan's first-ever Digital Population and Housing Census.

"The enumeration process will also take place in the remaining three districts of Kohistan, as well as the snow-bound areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), starting from July 8, 2023," the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated in a news release.

The decision was taken in the 16th meeting of the CMC, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

Among others, all CMC members, including Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haque, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of completing the PES in 15 days while maintaining accuracy to enhance the credibility of the census.

He also urged provincial chief secretaries to instruct relevant authorities to provide completion certificates for the Field Enumeration of the 7th Population and Housing Census, 2023 by July 15.

The CMC also approved the Work Plan, Methodology, and Sample Design for the Post Enumeration Survey, which would utilize the Stratified Sampling Technique.

Additionally, it was decided that the National Database and Registration Authority would provide software for testing purposes related to the survey.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar presented the strategy and mechanism of the PES during the meeting, aligning with the guidelines set by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

"The Post Enumeration Survey is an important step to instill confidence and gain acceptance from stakeholders regarding the process of the Digital Census. It is a part of the plan approved by the CCI for Pakistan's first-ever digital Census," added the PBS.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal also emphasized the need to allocate the budget proportionally among all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the PES and avoid any inconveniences.

