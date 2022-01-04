UrduPoint.com

Census Vital For Providing Policy Base Line: Chairman BRA

January 04, 2022

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA), Pasand Khan Buledi on Monday said that Census was important for providing a baseline for development especially in developing countries like Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the 4th Sensitization Workshop on 7th Population and housing Census 2022 organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), said a press release issued.

He also appreciated PBS for conducting the 7th Population and housing Census 2022 Workshop.

Focal person on Digital Census, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in his presentation sensitized about recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population Housing Census.

During the discussion session, all the queries of the participants were addressed related to Census 2022 digitization process.

Director Census Project Management Unit, PBS, Rabia Awan, welcomed the guests and participants and discussed the paradigm shift from manual to digital census.

