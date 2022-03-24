Center for Liquefied Natural Gas Spokesperson Says US Well-Positioned to Supply EU

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is well-positioned to continue to provide the European Union with liquefied natural gas (LNG), Center for LNG and Natural Gas Supply Association spokesperson Daphne Magnuson told Sputnik on Thursday

"Regarding the US capability to help Europe, we are fortunate to have an abundant supply of natural gas in the United States and are well-positioned to continue providing US LNG to the European Union," Magnuson said.