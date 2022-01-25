Central Asia Hit By Large-scale Power Blackout: AFP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:25 PM
The capitals of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as Kazakhstan's economic hub Almaty suffered power cuts Tuesday, AFP correspondents reported
A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry told AFP by telephone that power had failed "due to an accident in the regional energy grid".