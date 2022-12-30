Central Bank jacks up rates for export financing  

, ,

The State Bank of Pakistan through a circular issued said it had decided to reduce the gap between its policy rate and the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) rates from the existing 5pc to 3pc.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday increased the export refinancing markup rates by 200 basis points.

The bank said that markup rates for financing under EFS (Part-I and Part-II) and LTFF had been jacked up from the existing 11pc to 13pc a year each with effect from Dec 30 (today).

With the change in policy rate in future, the markup rates for EFS and LTFF would be revised automatically so that the gap between the policy rate and EFS and LTFF rates was maintained at 3%, the central bank added.

It also announced at the time that the rates of EFS and LTFF would be linked with the SBP policy rate in future through a formula so that any change in the policy rate was automatically reflected in the rates of these refinance schemes.