Central Bank of Russia Cancels 2020 International Financial Congress Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Central Bank of Russia announced on Monday it had decided to cancel the International Financial Congress and the Summer Macroeconomics School, which were expected to be held in July, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of Russia had to cancel its plans for the International Financial Congress, the Summer Macroeconomics School and the International Research Conference, which were set to take place in Saint Petersburg in July 2020. There are no plans to re-schedule these events for any other dates in 2020, and the dates of the International Financial Congress 2021 will be announced by the end of December 2020," the bank said in a statement.