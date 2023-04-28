Central Bank of Russia Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 7.5% Per Annum for 5th Time

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the fifth time in a row.

"On 28 April 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 7.

50% per annum," the regulator said in a statement.

Russia's economic activity is rising faster than expected in the regulator's February forecast, the statement read, adding that "by the end of 2024 the Russian economy will reach the level of late 2021."