UrduPoint.com

Central Bank Of Russia Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At 7.5% Per Annum For 5th Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Central Bank of Russia Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 7.5% Per Annum for 5th Time

The Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the fifth time in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the fifth time in a row.

"On 28 April 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 7.

50% per annum," the regulator said in a statement.

Russia's economic activity is rising faster than expected in the regulator's February forecast, the statement read, adding that "by the end of 2024 the Russian economy will reach the level of late 2021."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank February April

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

6 minutes ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

7 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

7 minutes ago
 Linde Contesting Seizure of About $1.2Bln by RusCh ..

Linde Contesting Seizure of About $1.2Bln by RusChemAlliance Via Hong Kong Court ..

2 minutes ago
 Quack booked for de-sealing clinic

Quack booked for de-sealing clinic

2 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 400 liter substandard juice

PFA disposes of 400 liter substandard juice

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.