Central Bank of Russia Reduces Key Rate by 25 Basis Points to 7% Per Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia has decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7 percent per year, the bank said on Friday.

"On 6 September 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 25 bp to 7.00% per annum," the bank said in a press release.

"The Bank of Russia has lowered its end-of-year annual inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.2-4.7% to 4.0-4.5%. Moving on, according to the Bank of Russia's forecast and taking into account the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will remain close to 4%," the bank added.

The bank has also revised its 2019 GDP growth forecast.

"Given the weak economic activity observed since the beginning of this year, the Bank of Russia has lowered its GDP growth rate forecast for 2019 from 1.0-1.5% to 0.8-1.3%. Growth rates of the Russian economy in 2020-2021 have also been reviewed downwards considering the expected slowdown in the global economy," the bank said.

