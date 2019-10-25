UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank Of Russia Reduces Key Rate By 50 Basis Points To 6.5% Per Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

Central Bank of Russia Reduces Key Rate by 50 Basis Points to 6.5% Per Year

The Central Bank of Russia has decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 50 basis points (bp) to 6.5 percent per year, the bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia has decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 50 basis points (bp) to 6.5 percent per year, the bank said on Friday.

"On 25 October 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 6.

50% per annum," the bank said in a press release.

The bank kept unchanged its 2019 GDP growth forecast in the range of 0.8-1.3 percent.

"The Bank of Russia has lowered its annual inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.0-4.5% ... Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 3.5-4% in 2020 and will remain close to 4% further on," the press release read on.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank October 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

President Xi meets delegates attending Understandi ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Expects Norwegian Counter ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Manages to Settle Donbas Co ..

5 minutes ago

Arif Hassani inspects development schemes in Lasb ..

11 minutes ago

Pound retreats as Johnson seeks election to delive ..

11 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Rajanpur

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.