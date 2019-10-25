Central Bank of Russia Reduces Key Rate by 50 Basis Points to 6.5% Per Year

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia has decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 50 basis points (bp) to 6.5 percent per year, the bank said on Friday.

"On 25 October 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 6.

50% per annum," the bank said in a press release.

The bank kept unchanged its 2019 GDP growth forecast in the range of 0.8-1.3 percent.

"The Bank of Russia has lowered its annual inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.0-4.5% ... Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 3.5-4% in 2020 and will remain close to 4% further on," the press release read on.