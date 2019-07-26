UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank Of Russia Says Reduces Key Rate By 25 Basis Points To 7.25% Per Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Central Bank of Russia Says Reduces Key Rate by 25 Basis Points to 7.25% Per Year

The Central Bank of Russia said in a press release on Friday that it decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7.25 percent per year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia said in a press release on Friday that it decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7.25 percent per year.

"On 26 July 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 25 bp to 7.25% per annum," the Central Bank of Russia said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank July 2019

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for launc ..

5 minutes ago

Some relief for Bayer as court slashes $2 bn Round ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), IdeaG ..

3 minutes ago

France warns Johnson against 'provocations' ahead ..

5 minutes ago

Seven Deputy Superintendent Jail reshuffled in Pes ..

5 minutes ago

Ankara, Moscow Begin to Diversify Bilateral Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.