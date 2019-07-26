Central Bank of Russia Says Reduces Key Rate by 25 Basis Points to 7.25% Per Year

The Central Bank of Russia said in a press release on Friday that it decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7.25 percent per year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia said in a press release on Friday that it decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7.25 percent per year.

