Central Bank Of Russia Says Reduces Key Rate By 25 Basis Points To 7.25% Per Year
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia said in a press release on Friday that it decided to cut the key rate again, reducing it by 25 basis points (bp) to 7.25 percent per year.
"On 26 July 2019, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 25 bp to 7.25% per annum," the Central Bank of Russia said.