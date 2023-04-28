UrduPoint.com

Central Bank Of Russia Warns About Growing Labor Shortage In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Central Bank of Russia Warns About Growing Labor Shortage in Country

The Central Bank of Russia said Friday that labor shortages are growing as a consequence of changes in supply and demand in the Russian labor market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia said Friday that labor shortages are growing as a consequence of changes in supply and demand in the Russian labor market.

"Against the backdrop of the effects of partial (military) mobilization and continued growth in corporate labor demand, labor shortages are intensifying in many industries," the regulator told a board meeting.

The regulator added that under these conditions, labor productivity growth may lag behind real wage growth.

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier in the day that the possible tightening of Russia sanctions, labor shortages, the mismatch between demand and supply can pose inflationary risks to the economy, adding that a tighter monetary policy might be necessary if there is an additional expansion of the budget deficit in the medium term.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February and the declaration of the subsequent partial mobilization in the country in September, many Russian citizens, including highly-qualified personnel, joined the military ranks, while others migrated to foreign countries, primarily Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Budget Bank Armenia Uzbekistan Georgia Kazakhstan February May September Market

Recent Stories

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit ..

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit Target at 2% of GDP in 2023 - ..

23 minutes ago
 Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth ..

Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth of Russia's New Regions - Puti ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as ..

Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as Planned in 2023

20 minutes ago
 DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding poli ..

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

20 minutes ago
 Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny ..

Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny Consular Access to Him

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.