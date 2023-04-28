Central Bank of Russia Warns About Growing Labor Shortage in Country

The Central Bank of Russia said Friday that labor shortages are growing as a consequence of changes in supply and demand in the Russian labor market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia said Friday that labor shortages are growing as a consequence of changes in supply and demand in the Russian labor market.

"Against the backdrop of the effects of partial (military) mobilization and continued growth in corporate labor demand, labor shortages are intensifying in many industries," the regulator told a board meeting.

The regulator added that under these conditions, labor productivity growth may lag behind real wage growth.

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier in the day that the possible tightening of Russia sanctions, labor shortages, the mismatch between demand and supply can pose inflationary risks to the economy, adding that a tighter monetary policy might be necessary if there is an additional expansion of the budget deficit in the medium term.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February and the declaration of the subsequent partial mobilization in the country in September, many Russian citizens, including highly-qualified personnel, joined the military ranks, while others migrated to foreign countries, primarily Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.