Central Bank of Spain Predicts Sharp Slowdown in Latin America Economies in 2023

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Spain's Central Bank forecasts a sharp slowdown in Latin American countries' GDP growth in 2023 to 1.5 percent from 3.6 percent a year earlier, according to the regulator's report for the first half of this year, covering Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

"The most recent analyst forecast for 2023 still stipulates a sharp slowdown in activity, growth will total 1.5% for Latin America as a whole compared to 3.6% observed in 2022," the Central Bank said.

According to the report, the slowdown in growth rates is due to a less favorable global environment and lower expected prices for key raw materials on international markets.

The situation is also influenced by the growth of uncertainty regarding economic policy in some regional countries, such as Brazil and Peru.