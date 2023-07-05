Open Menu

Central Bank Of Spain Predicts Sharp Slowdown In Latin America Economies In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Central Bank of Spain Predicts Sharp Slowdown in Latin America Economies in 2023

Spain's Central Bank forecasts a sharp slowdown in Latin American countries' GDP growth in 2023 to 1.5 percent from 3.6 percent a year earlier, according to the regulator's report for the first half of this year, covering Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Spain's Central Bank forecasts a sharp slowdown in Latin American countries' GDP growth in 2023 to 1.5 percent from 3.6 percent a year earlier, according to the regulator's report for the first half of this year, covering Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

"The most recent analyst forecast for 2023 still stipulates a sharp slowdown in activity, growth will total 1.5% for Latin America as a whole compared to 3.6% observed in 2022," the Central Bank said.

According to the report, the slowdown in growth rates is due to a less favorable global environment and lower expected prices for key raw materials on international markets.

The situation is also influenced by the growth of uncertainty regarding economic policy in some regional countries, such as Brazil and Peru.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Argentina Spain Brazil Peru Chile Colombia Mexico Market From

Recent Stories

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

2 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

10 minutes ago
 MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Ele ..

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

38 minutes ago
 Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

45 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

45 minutes ago
HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten yea ..

HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten years of CPEC, BRI

47 minutes ago
 Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Ener ..

Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Energy Production - CEO

45 minutes ago
 Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to ..

Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to Dispose of Cryptoassets - Repo ..

49 minutes ago
 4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter ..

4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter oil discarded, 2 arrested

47 minutes ago
 Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city ..

Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city project in Faisalabad

47 minutes ago
 German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budg ..

German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budget

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business