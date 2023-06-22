Open Menu

Central Bank Of Turkey Raises Key Rate From 8.5% To 15% For 1st Time In Over 2 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Central Bank of Turkey Raises Key Rate From 8.5% to 15% for 1st Time in Over 2 Years

The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday that it had raised the key rate from 8.5% to 15% for the first time in over two years

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday that it had raised the key rate from 8.5% to 15% for the first time in over two years.

The previous time the bank raised the key rate was in March 2021.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to increase the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 8.5 percent to 15 percent," the regulator said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Bank March From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

20 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

20 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

50 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

18 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business