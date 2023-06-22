Central Bank of Turkey Raises Key Rate From 8.5% to 15% for 1st Time in Over 2 Years

The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday that it had raised the key rate from 8.5% to 15% for the first time in over two years

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday that it had raised the key rate from 8.5% to 15% for the first time in over two years.

The previous time the bank raised the key rate was in March 2021.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to increase the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 8.5 percent to 15 percent," the regulator said in a statement.