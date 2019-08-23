(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Foreign Exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$ 26 million to US$8.238 billion, a data released by the bank said on Thursday.

It said during the week ending August 17, the SBP's reserves decreased due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.366 billion as on August 17, while the net liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.6 billion.