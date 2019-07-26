(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$ 389 million to US$7.612 billion, a data released by the bank said on Thursday

It said during the week ending July 19, the SBP's reserves decreased due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.25 billion as on July 19, while the net liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14.862 billion.