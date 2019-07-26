UrduPoint.com
Central Bank's Forex Reserves Fall To $7.612 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:18 AM

Foreign Exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$ 389 million to US$7.612 billion, a data released by the bank said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Foreign Exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$ 389 million to US$7.612 billion, a data released by the bank said on Thursday.

It said during the week ending July 19, the SBP's reserves decreased due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.25 billion as on July 19, while the net liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14.862 billion.

