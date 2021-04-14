Central China city launches new China-Europe cargo train route

A direct China-Europe freight train route has been launched to link Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, and Kiev, capital of Ukraine

The maiden cargo train on this route departed from Changsha for Kiev on Tuesday, with 50 carriages loaded with furniture, food, machinery and equipment, daily necessities and other commodities.

The train is scheduled to arrive in Kiev in 17 days, shortening the transportation time of goods between the province and Ukraine from 45 days by sea.

Changsha has so far launched more than 10 China-Europe freight train routes, linking nearly 30 cities in 13 countries.

As of Tuesday, Changsha had handled 171 China-Europe freight train trips this year, up 83.87 percent year on year.