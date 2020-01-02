UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central China Province Exports Mushrooms To Russia Via Sea Rail Freight Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Central China province exports mushrooms to Russia via sea rail freight service

A freight train loaded with 35 containers of mushroom products left the city of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province Wednesday, heading for Russia

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A freight train loaded with 35 containers of mushroom products left the city of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province Wednesday, heading for Russia.

The train carrying a total of 910 tonnes of mushrooms worth 30 million Yuan (around 4.3 million U.S. dollars) will arrive at the port city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province in 48 hours, where the goods are expected to start their sea trip on Jan. 9 before arriving in St. Petersburg, Russia by the end of the month. Then, the mushrooms will be transported by train to Moscow.

The freight train service is a tailored transportation scheme rolled out by the local comprehensive bonded zone and Xixia County, a major mushroom producing area of China.

"The canned mushrooms should be transported to Russia avoiding the land route in winter due to the minus 40 degrees Celcius in Russia.

The freight train will use land route rail services from March, which will only take 15 days to reach Moscow," said Sun Duo, who is responsible for the freight service.

At present, the annual output of mushrooms in Xixia County has stabilized at about 300,000 tonnes, with more than 100 export enterprises. The products are exported to more than 20 countries along the Belt and Road. In the first 11 months of 2019, exports reached 1.35 billion U.S. Dollars, accounting for about 30 percent of the country's mushroom exports, creating jobs for nearly 200,000 people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia China Road Nanyang Qingdao St. Petersburg March 2019 From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accus ..

2 minutes ago

Local Bodies' deptt bans cadre change, personal up ..

2 minutes ago

Dadu's 17-year-old Aamir Ali, a symbol of determin ..

2 minutes ago

5 new polio cases reported from KP, provincial cou ..

11 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority launches operation ag ..

11 minutes ago

Inter district dacoits gang busted, cash recovered ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.