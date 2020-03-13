UrduPoint.com
Central China's Henan Province Sees Imports Increase In First Two Months

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The total import volume of central China's Henan Province reached 23.22 billion Yuan (around 3.32 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of the year, up 14.7 percent year on year, local authorities said Friday.

In the first two months, Henan's foreign trade volume totaled 59.48 billion yuan, down 12.1 percent from the same period last year. Its exports totaled 36.

26 billion yuan, down 23.6 percent year on year, and the import growth was higher than the national level, according to the customs of Zhengzhou, capital of the province.

The province's trade with its major markets, including ASEAN, EU, and Latin America increased by 26.8 percent, 38.8 percent, and 14.6 percent, respectively.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 16.99 billion yuan during the same period, up 19.8 percent year on year.

