Central China's Hunan Reports Record-high Foreign Trade In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province grew 7.6 percent year on year to over 336.7 billion Yuan (about 47 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, according to customs authorities in Changsha, the provincial capital.

It is the first time the province has seen the figure exceed 330 billion yuan in the first half of a year, marking a new high for foreign trade value during the same period.

During the period, its exports increased 1.7 percent year on year to nearly 232.9 billion yuan, while imports rose 23.

8 percent year on year to about 103.9 billion yuan.

Notably, Hunan had trade exchanges with 231 countries and regions around the world during the period, four more than the number for last year, indicating that its circle of foreign trade friends has continued to expand over the years, said the customs.

Meanwhile, its electric manned vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells contributed to a total of over 3 billion yuan in exports, up 44.7 percent year on year, making eco-friendly and low-carbon products a new driving engine for its foreign trade.

