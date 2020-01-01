Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) comes up with mechanical cotton boll picker

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has prepared a mechanical cotton boll picker to eliminate pink bollworms from cotton sticks.

The mechanical boll picker will also help boost cotton produce by nearly three maunds per acre, stated Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mehmood in a statement issued here.

He said the mechanical boll picker was prepared with indigenous resources. After last picking many cotton bolls were left, which served as breeding places for pink bollworm larvaes,he said,adding,"Mechanical boll pickers will pluck immature and damaged cotton-bolls and thus eliminate larvaes".

He explained that if the number of plants would be normal then the mechanical boll picker would enhance cotton by nearly three maunds per acre.

A demonstration of the new machine was organised which was viewed by Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, Professor Dr Alamgir,officials of Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute and other cotton scientists.