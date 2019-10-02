UrduPoint.com
Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Approved Two Projects Of Worth Rs3.9 Billion

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting here on Wednesday approved 2 projects worth Rs. 3.9 billion relating to energy and health sectors in order to provide better health care facilities and energy generation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting here on Wednesday approved 2 projects worth Rs. 3.9 billion relating to energy and health sectors in order to provide better health care facilities and energy generation in the country.

The CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair and reviewed the proposals of the projects.

Senior officials from Federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting where two projects relating to energy and health were presented in the meeting for approval, said a press release.

The first project related to energy sector was presented in the meeting including detailed exploration of Uranium Resources in Dera Ghazi Khan, Phase I-X" worth Rs922 million was approved with the objective to facilitate supply of indigenous fuel for energy projects.

Moreover, exploration activities will result in socio-economic uplift of the backward tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Second project related of establishment of 250 bedded hospital at Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan worth Rs 2,999.500 approved by CDWP.

The project envisages establishment of 250 bedded hospital at Skardu. It will cater to 0.6 million population of Baltistan Division having 4 districts and tourists' population. Currently only one 190 bedded facility is available.

