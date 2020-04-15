Central Development Working Party (CDWP) clears Rs175 billion for Diamer Basha Dam

(@FahadShabbir)

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday considered Diamer Basha Dam project (acquisition of land, resettlement) worth Rs175 billion and referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday considered Diamer Basha Dam project (acquisition of land, resettlement) worth Rs175 billion and referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, also approved three projects worth Rs1.04 billion.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials of Federal government were also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through videoconference.

The CDWP approved a project presented by Ministry of Maritime affairs namely "Establishment of business Park at Korangi Fisheries Harbour" worth Rs784 million.

The project envisages the development of Business Park to accommodate industrial units, offices and other associated infrastructure and services centered around one Primary product or activity.

The planned Business Park will be established on the 320 acres of land available within KPFHA boundary. Second project namely "establishment of cold storage and freezing tunnel at Korangi Fisheries Harbour" worth Rs170.1 million and "modification of auction hall of Korangi Fisheries Harbour" worth Rs94 million were approved by CDWP.

All of these projects were fully funded under the Japanese government.

The CDWP also considered the ML-1 project and a threadbare discussion took place.

The forum underlined the space for improvement in the proposal and deferred the project till next meeting.