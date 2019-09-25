Central Development Working Party okays 7 projects of Rs 36 bn

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday five projects worth Rs.11 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 25 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday five projects worth Rs.11 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 25 billion to c(ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to Energy, Industries and Commerce, Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communications and education were presented in the meeting.

Two projects related to Energy Sector including "500 kV Moro Substation" worth Rs. 7147.47 million were approved by CDWP.

The objective of the project was conversion of 500 kV switching station at MORO to meet the growing power requirement of Sukkar Electric Power Company region including 132 kV grid station at Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroz in the jurisdiction of SEPCO.

The CDWP also approved a project related to Industries and Commerce "Expo Center Quetta" worth Rs.

2500 million.

The project envisages construction of two exhibition halls each having 45000 Sq. ft floor area along with a convention center and allied facilities having covered area of about 200,000 sq. ft over 200 kanal of land in Phase-1.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing was presented namely "Sewerage system from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore" worth Rs. 14146.06 million which was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Two projects related to Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting. First project "Operationalization of Green Line BRTS Karachi" worth Rs. 10956.16 million was recommended to ECNEC.

Second project of "Renovation and construction of offices, women's Barracks and multipurpose tanning rooms at the office of Superintendent Railway Police Rawalpindi Division" worth Rs. 129.309 million with INC grant was approved by CDWP.

A project related to Education was presented in the meeting namely "Establishment of National Curriculum Council" worth Rs. 239.01 million was also approved in CDWP.