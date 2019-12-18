UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Directorate Of National Savings (CDNS) Achieves Collection Target Of Rs 110 Billion By Dec 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) achieves collection target of Rs 110 billion by Dec 16

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs110 billion by December 16 of fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs110 billion by December 16 of fiscal year 2019-20.

The CDNS has set Rs350 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs324 billion for the previous year's 2018-19 to enhance savings and promoting saving culture in the country, senior official of CDNS told APP here on Wednesday.

The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1570 billion for fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that CDNS had collected Rs410 billion by June 30, 2019 exceeding the target of Rs324 billion set for the year while during the preceding year of 2017-18, CDNS collected Rs155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs1,150 billion by June 30 while the directorate had Rs774 billion savings by the same date, a year ago, he said.

The senior official said that due to the rationalization of CDNS certificates' rates, the directorate had collected more savings than expected, therefore CDNS revised its target upward from Rs224 to 324 billion for FY 2018-19.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS has decreased the interest rate on the investment bonds due to current market situation.

The CDNS interest rates were decreased due to lower rates of Pakistan Investment Board (PIB), he said.

"The National Savings interest rates are linked with the policy of PIB set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)", said a senior official of CDNS said.

CDNS has decided to change and lower the rates of different Certificates for November 1, 2019, he said.

The senior official said that the new rate for Defence Savings Certificate has been increased from 13.01 percent to 10.68 while the rate of Special Saving Certificate from 12.90 to 11.13, Regular Income Certificate from 12.96 to 10.92percent.

Likewise, the rates of savings accounts have been decreased from 10.25 to 8.20 percent while the rates of Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account were decreased from 14.76 to 12.48 percent.

He said that the government had also decided to unchanged the short-term (3mo12nths), medium-term (6 months) and long-term (12months) certificates.

Short-term certificates rates have been retain at percent to 12.08 percent, medium-term at 12.18, while the rate of long-term certificate has been same at 12.28 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Same June November December 2019 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Iran's Rouhani Says Testing Advanced IR-9 Uranium- ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

S. Korea formally launches open banking service

29 seconds ago

China's new aircraft carrier designed, built indep ..

2 minutes ago

Excise Dept declares five districts' offices as Ex ..

5 minutes ago

S.Korea, U.S. hold talks over upkeep cost-sharing ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.