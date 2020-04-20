UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Directorate Of National Savings (CDNS) Collect Target Of Rs 167 Billion By April 17

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Collect target of Rs 167 billion by April 17

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs167 billion by April, 17 of fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs167 billion by April, 17 of fiscal year 2019-20.

The CDNS has set Rs 352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 324 billion for the previous year's 2018-19 to enhance savings and promoting saving culture in the country, senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.

The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1570 billion for fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS had collected Rs 410 billion by June 30, exceeding the target of Rs 324 billion set for the year while during the preceding year of 2017-18, CDNS collected Rs155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs 1,150 billion by June 30 while the directorate had Rs 774 billion savings by the same date, a year ago, he said.

The senior official said due to the rationalization of CDNS certificates' rates, the directorate had collected more savings than expected, therefore CDNS revised its target upward from Rs 224 to 324 billion for FY 2018-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same April June From Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee strengthens by 08 paisas against dollar in i ..

3 minutes ago

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent o ..

4 minutes ago

Ghana lifts virus lockdown on key regions

4 minutes ago

Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Peak in Russia Yet Ahead - Putin

3 minutes ago

Two minors drowned in Lakki Marwat

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.