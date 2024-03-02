Open Menu

Central Karyana Merchants Association, LCCI Discuss Rate Lists, Hoarding, Quality Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A Central Karyana Merchants Association Punjab (CKMA) delegation here Saturday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to discuss their issues including rate lists, hoarding and quality control.

The CKMA delegation led by its President Hafiz Arif Gujjar briefed LCCI President Kashif Anwar about the issues faced by Karyana merchants. Other members included General Secretary Sheikh Rizwan Shaukat, Chairman Sheikh Waqas, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Amir Shahzad, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Sajid islam, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Falak Sher and others.

The delegation members stated that the biggest issue for Karyana merchants is the rate list, which is arranged based on average rather than on the basis of superior quality and inferior quality rates. They emphasized that respective Deputy Commissioners of districts need to ensure accuracy and timely provision of rate lists.

The delegates mentioned that it is the manufacturers' responsibility, not the retailers, to apply stickers on perishable goods under Track and Trace System. Furthermore, retailers cannot ensure the quality standard as it is also the responsibility of the manufacturer.

They stated that there is no mechanism in place for fixing prices in the country.

They claimed that CKMA Punjab has always cooperated with the government and has organized Ramadan and other bazaars from their own pocket. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister to address the issues of Karyana merchants.

The delegation suggested that at least two representatives of the Central Karyana Merchants Association Punjab should be included in the government's price Control Committee (PCC). They stated that instead of focusing on raids, FIRs, and penalties, other activities should be prioritized. They said that the crackdown on traders should be stopped, asserting that instead of food authorities and other institutions, a centralized body should be established for Karyana merchants.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar assured that Lahore Chamber would raise the issues of Karyana merchants on every platform and make all possible efforts for their resolution. He said that Lahore Chamber has an open-door policy aimed at resolving members' issues quickly.

More Stories From Business