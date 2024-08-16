CEO ADM Calls On SACM, Plans To Establish EV Charging Stations In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ADM Group, Yasir Bhambhani called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SACM) on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher, here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) office in Peshawar on Friday.
Director of business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar and other board members were also present on the occasion.
The CEO of ADM Group expressed his commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of the country, particularly in KP's transportation sector.
It was highlighted that the investment group is interested in bringing investment and job creation at a mega scale and initially, ADM Group plans to invest through the establishment of Electric Vehicle charging stations throughout the province. Through this way, the basic infrastructure needed for Electric Vehicles may be set up.
In the long-term plan, ADM Group shed light upon their aims to set up EV vehicles manufacturing plant with 100% local manufacturing to be done locally.
The CEO also said that his group aims to provide training and up-skilling sessions for the youth along with job opportunities and play a major role in KP's social and economic uplift.
During the meeting, the efforts of the KP Board of Investment were appreciated by all stakeholders, and further facilitation in this matter was also sought from KPBOIT.
On this occasion, the SACM appreciated the keen interest of the investment group in the province and expressed his commitment that the govt is desirous to attract investors here to make investments and participate in the potential opportunities here.
He assured that the govt and concerned quarters will extend full support to the investment group in this regard.
APP/aqk
