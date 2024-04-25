CEO APM Terminals Calls On Finance Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen along with a representative of the company on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed matters pertaining to enhance investment and trade
The Ambassador of Denmark Jakob Linulf was also presented in the meeting which was also attend by Secretary Maritime Affairs, representatives from APM, and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division, said a news release here.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed the gratitude to the Danish Government for its commitment, notably in the form of the grant for flood-affected communities in 2022 and the $3.8 million grant pledged during the Geneva pledges.
He emphasized the need to capitalize on this momentum to further enhance economic ties between the two nations.
The Finance Minister further apprised the representatives about the government's reform agenda and expressed optimism that Pakistan's reform actions would lead to improved business confidence and attract investments to Pakistan.
He also expressed that the government is committed to facilitate an environment conducive to business and is keen to explore opportunities for future projects and investments with APM, particularly in the maritime sector.
Keith Svendsen expressed that APM Terminals is pleased to engage with the Government of Pakistan to discuss the ongoing and future projects in Pakistan.
He said that the company sees great potential in the Pakistani market and is committed to enhance its investment and operations to support the country's trade, affirming confidence in the country's growth prospects and commitment to its development agenda.
Additionally, the matter regarding the need of improvisation in customs rules and regulations for efficient execution of the maritime affairs in a seamless manner was also discussed. The Finance Minister assured his support in this regard.
Both sides acknowledged the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration between public and private sectors to further boost the economic ties.
