Open Menu

CEO BGM Meets Finance  Caretaker Minister For Finance, Revenue And Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

CEO BGM meets Finance  Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Chief Executive Officer of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of annual meeting of the World Bank and International  Monetary Fund (IMF), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Building on previous discussions in Pakistan, the meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack like  next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation’s help.

The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack.

This MoU solidifies the Foundation's continued support for this digital infrastructure project, following the success of the Raast - Pakistan Instant Payment System.

The National Financial Inclusion Council, chaired by the Finance Minister, will oversee the implementation of the Digital Pakistan Stack, marking a significant step toward fostering inclusive economic growth and development in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank Government

Recent Stories

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

19 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

34 minutes ago
 Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convene ..

Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct ..

8 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India Wor ..

Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India World Cup match

6 minutes ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pc ..

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago
 FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discuss escalati ..

FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discuss escalating situation in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

3 hours ago
 OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians ..

OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians, continued Israeli military a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business