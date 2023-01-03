CEO Digital Ocean called on ederal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

CEO of Digital Ocean, Yancey Spruill called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :CEO of Digital Ocean, Yancey Spruill called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Commissioner SECP, and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Yancey Spruill expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared their business profile and their contribution to the economic development of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

He apprised the Finance Minister about their current investment in the country in software development and enabling medium and cloud computing SMEs, he also expressed his interest in expanding their business further in Pakistan.

CEO Digital Ocean also apprised the Finance Minister that they have recently acquired Cloudways Pakistan and they are planning to start a training program for Pakistani youth in the country in collaboration with various universities to provide IT skills to enable them to compete in the global market.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Yancey Spruill and shared that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the IT sector and the present government is keen to expand the IT industry to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated Digital Ocean for showing interest in training the manpower of the country in IT.

He further assured that the Government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of support required by the company to expand it's business and investment in the country.

Yancey Spruill, CEO of Digital Ocean thanked the Finance Minister for extending cooperation and support.