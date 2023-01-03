UrduPoint.com

CEO Digital Ocean Called On Ederal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 10:22 PM

CEO Digital Ocean called on ederal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

CEO of Digital Ocean, Yancey Spruill called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :CEO of Digital Ocean, Yancey Spruill called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Commissioner SECP, and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Yancey Spruill expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared their business profile and their contribution to the economic development of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

He apprised the Finance Minister about their current investment in the country in software development and enabling medium and cloud computing SMEs, he also expressed his interest in expanding their business further in Pakistan.

CEO Digital Ocean also apprised the Finance Minister that they have recently acquired Cloudways Pakistan and they are planning to start a training program for Pakistani youth in the country in collaboration with various universities to provide IT skills to enable them to compete in the global market.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Yancey Spruill and shared that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the IT sector and the present government is keen to expand the IT industry to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated Digital Ocean for showing interest in training the manpower of the country in IT.

He further assured that the Government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of support required by the company to expand it's business and investment in the country.

Yancey Spruill, CEO of Digital Ocean thanked the Finance Minister for extending cooperation and support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Ishaq Dar Company FBR Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance ..

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance scheme

7 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advan ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advancing bilateral relations

22 minutes ago
 Israel Prime Minister's Office Recommits to Defend ..

Israel Prime Minister's Office Recommits to Defending Status Quo on Temple Mount ..

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhab ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhabi Community Campaign&#039; to ..

23 minutes ago
 Weak US Manufacturing in 2022 Portends Easing Infl ..

Weak US Manufacturing in 2022 Portends Easing Inflation in 2023 - S&P Data

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.