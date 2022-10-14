UrduPoint.com

CEO EZDMC Inaugurates IFC At Gadoon Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022

CEO EZDMC inaugurates IFC at Gadoon Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at Gadoon Economic Zone (GEZ).

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the management of the zone gave briefing about IFC, green belt beautification and colonization in the zone. Chief Zone Management (CZM) also accompanied the CEO during the visit to the zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO instructed the management of the zone to emphasize on effective utilization of commercial areas for self-sustainability purposes.

During the visit the CEO also met with President Zone Facilitation Committee (ZFC)-Gadoon EZ and President Swabi Chamber of Commerce & Industries regarding recent developments in the zone and future projects planned for the zone.

The President of ZFC commended the efforts of the management of KP-EZDMC especially of the CEO of the company for the revival of Gadoon Economic Zone and assured full support towards industrialization in the zone.

