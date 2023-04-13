CEO EZDMC inspects infrastructural uplift work in MEZ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-ZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak along with other officials of the company visited Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) and inspected the ongoing development projects initiated under package 1 and 2 in the zone respectively.

Talking to this scribe, a spokesman of the company said here on Thursday that during the visit the CEO instructed the zone management and projects teams to ensure quality works on under-construction roads and drainage/sewerage systems.

He also instructed the contractors to accelerate the pace of work to meet their respective deadlines.

During his visit, CEO also met a delegation of MEZ industrial community who congratulated him the extension of his services for another term.

Industrialists of the zone expressed solidarity and said under the leadership of the incumbent CEO the company progressed swiftly and has left no stone unturned in the facilitation of investors.

The CEO assured the industrial community of MEZ of his full support and his team in the achievement of the common goal of rapid Industrialization in KP. He assured the industrialists that KP-EZDMC will continue the facilitation of industrialists and investors.