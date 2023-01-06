UrduPoint.com

CEO EZDMC Pledges Close, Facilitative Ties With Industry

CEO EZDMC pledges close, facilitative ties with industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has assured building close, facilitative and supportive synergy between industries and the company.

He was addressing a reception organized in his honour by the Industrialists' Association Peshawar here the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Planning, Chief Zone Management and Estate Manager KP-EZDMC were also present on the occasion also accompanied by the CEO.

Besides, Group Leader, Ghazanfar Bilour, executive members Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan Khattak, Mohsin Wadud, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf, Subhani Zia and Dr Maqbool were also present on the occasion.

The KP-EZDMC chief was invited by the President IAP Malik Imran Ishaq & Management Committee to congratulate him on his service extension.

After exchanging pleasantries, the CEO apprised the forum about future initiatives of the company and said that the PSO-operated Fuel Station would be established in the Industrial Estate Peshawar (IEP) and also assured availability of subsidized industrial lubricants for the industry.

He told the industrialists the company has also planned beautification and face-lifting of IEP with landscaping, smart street systems and electric signboards.

The company is also going to establish a centralized security system with 24/7 patrolling, a control room and an active registry of factories' security guards and Hi-Tech CCTV cameras.

Furthermore, he said that a no-objection certificate for the construction of a boundary wall around the industrial estate has already been obtained from the Irrigation Department.

He said that street/road lights would be energized through connections from the nearby industries and asked the industrialists to beef up internal security arrangements and abstain from dumping debris on street roads.

The CEO assured that the company will leave no stone unturned for industrial development and support of the business community, particularly industrialists.

