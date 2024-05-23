CEO Huawei Meets Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Huawei Pakistan's Chief Executive Officer Sun Xiaofei along with his senior management team on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Xiaofei briefed the minister on the various digital and ICT initiatives of Huawei, said a news release.
He highlighted Huawei's significant contribution to the ICT industry in Pakistan over the past 25 years and emphasized the country's potential to become an IT hub.
The delegation also informed about Huawei's Pakistan Global Service Centre (GSC) that provides services to the Huawei's Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa partners.
They proposed areas of cooperation in tax digitalization, e-invoicing, revenue automation, and IT applications to evolve Pakistan's digital ecosystem and promote sustainable economic growth.
The minister appreciated the proposals put forward by Huawei. He informed the delegation about the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) progress in digitizing the tax system, emphasizing the potential for quick wins through utilization of available data.
He appreciated Huawei’s interest in collaborating with government to promote digital economy in Pakistan.
The CEO of Huawei invited the minister to visit Huawei's Shenzhen headquarters to participate in discussions with Huawei's executive leaders on finance and digital economy cooperation.
