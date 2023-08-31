Open Menu

CEO KP-EZDMC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Hattar

CEO KP-EZDMC inaugurates tree plantation drive in Hattar

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak Thursday inaugurated tree plantation drives in Hattar Economic Zone and Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak Thursday inaugurated tree plantation drives in Hattar Economic Zone and Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ). More than 500 saplings have already been planted so far in the plantation drive in both zones.

The CEO also inaugurated the information desk in Hattar EZ in collaboration with the University of Haripur for the development of linkages between academia and industry, accompanied by Chief Zones Management (CZM), Fakhar-e-Alam Sahibzada and Chief General Operations (CGO), Khanan Zahid, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He also visited the building of the under-construction Industrial Facilitation Centre at Hattar SEZ and inspected the development work. Member BoD-KP-EZDMC, Tayyab Swati, President ZFC Hattar EZ Faisal Attique, Senior Vice President Atta ur Rehman and prominent industrialists of Hattar EZ were also present on the occasion.

The CEO had a detailed meeting with industrialists of Hattar EZ and Hattar SEZ regarding major issues and the way forward.

The industrialists of Hattar EZ praised the efforts of the company and the management of the zone management team for management of the zone.

