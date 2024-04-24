Open Menu

CEO KP-EZDMC Meets CRBC Officials

Published April 24, 2024

CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in a meeting with CRBC officials discussed updates on Rashakai Special Economic Zone on Wednesday.

The meeting covered development progress, investment opportunities, and security matters.

Discussions focused on ensuring the smooth operations of the zone and facilitating the growth of enterprises within the zone, as well as promoting industrial development and regional integration.

CEO KP-EZDMC and the CRBC team expressed their commitment, assuring that this collaborative effort will lead to a secure and prosperous economic hub that benefits all.

