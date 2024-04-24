CEO KP-EZDMC Meets CRBC Officials
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in a meeting with CRBC officials discussed updates on Rashakai Special Economic Zone on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in a meeting with CRBC officials discussed updates on Rashakai Special Economic Zone on Wednesday.
The meeting covered development progress, investment opportunities, and security matters.
Discussions focused on ensuring the smooth operations of the zone and facilitating the growth of enterprises within the zone, as well as promoting industrial development and regional integration.
CEO KP-EZDMC and the CRBC team expressed their commitment, assuring that this collaborative effort will lead to a secure and prosperous economic hub that benefits all.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO
Saudi embassy pays tribute to Iqbal's philosophical thoughts, love for KSA
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan among nine poor countries that produces 90 percent cigarettes for world32 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan calls on Minister for Privatisation1 hour ago
-
Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'1 hour ago
-
Revised UAF budget recommended1 hour ago
-
IDEA, TEVTA organizes Job Fair for youth1 hour ago
-
Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI1 hour ago
-
FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit1 hour ago
-
Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal leads efforts to enhance IT Capacity for trade monitoring4 hours ago
-
SECP pushes adoption of IFRS 17 by Insurance sector5 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points5 hours ago
-
RTO Peshawar makes historic seizure of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 162.6 mln5 hours ago