UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Of France's Total Says Expects Global Oil Demand To Decline From 2030

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

CEO of France's Total Says Expects Global Oil Demand to Decline From 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Global oil demand is expected to begin declining from 2030 onwards as the world turns to electric cars, the CEO of the French oil and gas giant Total Patrick Pouyanne said Thursday.

"According to our models, global demand [for oil] will reach a plateau in 2030, largely because Europe and China will turn to electric cars," Pouyanne said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde.

Pouyanne added that Total had begun to focus its current production in locations that have low costs, adding that oil and gas companies will begin to move into electricity production.

"The question has been raised whether oil companies will last forever. The growing market will not be oil, but electricity, hence our desire to adapt to the market's evolution," the Total CEO said.

Total is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world, employing roughly 100,000 people in more than 130 countries. The company reported in May that its first-quarter net adjusted profit had fallen year-on-year by 35 percent due to the massive fall in global demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Electricity Europe China Company Oil May Gas Market From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

25 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

27 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

28 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.