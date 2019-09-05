UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Of Russia's Novatek Expects Slightly Higher Gas Prices In Europe During Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:55 PM

CEO of Russia's Novatek Expects Slightly Higher Gas Prices in Europe During Winter

CEO of Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday that he expected gas prices in Europe to go up slightly during the 2019-2020 winter season

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) CEO of Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday that he expected gas prices in Europe to go up slightly during the 2019-2020 winter season.

"Although the European underground gas storage facilities are overflowing, there still will be a slight price increase, I think," Mikhelson said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russian energy giant Gazprom controls 35 percent of Europe gas market, making Russia the continent's main gas supplier. Novatek also exports gas to Europe, although it has a much smaller share in the market and focuses mostly on liquefied natural gas.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe Vladivostok Price September Gas Market Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Militants Produce Toxic Agents in Afghanistan's Re ..

1 minute ago

The National Commission for Human Development (NCH ..

1 minute ago

Terrorists in Syria Use Drones of Western Design t ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers absorb positive ..

1 minute ago

'Army costume for kids' demand high ahead of 'Defe ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Visit Russia S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.