VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) CEO of Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday that he expected gas prices in Europe to go up slightly during the 2019-2020 winter season.

"Although the European underground gas storage facilities are overflowing, there still will be a slight price increase, I think," Mikhelson said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russian energy giant Gazprom controls 35 percent of Europe gas market, making Russia the continent's main gas supplier. Novatek also exports gas to Europe, although it has a much smaller share in the market and focuses mostly on liquefied natural gas.

