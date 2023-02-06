UrduPoint.com

CEO Of Russia's Rosneft Calls For Calm On Market Amid Discounts On Russian Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 09:14 PM

CEO of Russia's Rosneft Calls for Calm on Market Amid Discounts on Russian Oil

Discounts on Russian oil and its supply to the market should not cause any serious concerns, since experts know how to deal with these issues, CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin said on Monday

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Discounts on Russian oil and its supply to the market should not cause any serious concerns, since experts know how to deal with these issues, CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin said on Monday.

"In terms of price forecasts, and especially (forecasts) for supplies from Russia, there should also not be any excessive worries around issues related to discounts. I believe experts know how to solve these issues," Sechin said at the India Energy Week forum.

The Rosneft chief added that despite unprecedented sanctions, the political pressure and confrontation with the West, Russia had managed to achieve a result that was "greater than that of many leading economies across the globe."

Currently, the oil market is suffering from a high discount rate caused by an increase in freight costs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in January.

The growth is driven by the risks experienced by carriers and counterparties due to possible sanctions over their refusal to set a price cap.

In December, the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil, and along with the Group of Seven and Australia, agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on oil. Last week, the EU agreed to the European Commission's proposal of a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil. The measure went into effect on Sunday, February 5.

In response, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and oil products if the contract directly or indirectly provides for a price cap, in line with a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the presidential decree allows for the possibility of issuing special permits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Moscow Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Same Price January February December Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

‘Cooperation 3’ joint military exercise begins ..

‘Cooperation 3’ joint military exercise begins in Oman

16 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Equestrian Brigade strides through Du ..

Pink Caravan Equestrian Brigade strides through Dubai streets

16 minutes ago
 Renault and Nissan hail 'rebalanced' alliance to b ..

Renault and Nissan hail 'rebalanced' alliance to bury tensions

1 minute ago
 Guterres Says Time to Bring Arms Control Back to C ..

Guterres Says Time to Bring Arms Control Back to Center, End Threat Posed by 13, ..

1 minute ago
 Large Fire Erupts in Port of Turkey's Iskenderun - ..

Large Fire Erupts in Port of Turkey's Iskenderun - Reports

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 1,54 ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 1,541, Another 9,733 Injured- Vice ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.