CEO Of Saudi Fund For Development Receives NDB President

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 08:39 PM

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, received today at SFD headquarters in Riyadh the President of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff, and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Investment

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, received today at SFD headquarters in Riyadh the President of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff, and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the SFD's development efforts in supporting developing countries around the world for more than 48 years.

They also discussed ways to develop cooperation between the two sides, as well as to contribute to achieving sustainable development goals in various developing countries around the world. --

