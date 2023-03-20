CEO of SFD receives IFC regional director for the Middle East

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, received here today the Regional Director for the Middle East of the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), Khawaja Aftab Ahmed

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, received here today the Regional Director for the Middle East of the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), Khawaja Aftab Ahmed.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, highlighting development projects and programs funded by the Fund in developing countries.

They also discussed aspects of development cooperation in the Middle East. The IFC Regional Director commended the SFD's development efforts in supporting developing countries by financing development projects and programs that contribute to the development of infrastructure and basic services for beneficiary communities.