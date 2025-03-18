CEO Pak Suzuki Meets Haroon Akhtar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura on Tuesday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan to discuss expanding industrial and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.
During the meeting, Hiroshi Kawamura congratulated Haroon Akhtar Khan on his appointment as SAPM and expressed confidence in further strengthening economic and industrial ties between the two countries, said a news release.
Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Pakistan is a significant and promising market for Pak Suzuki and underscored the importance of continued collaboration in the automotive sector.
He highlighted Pakistan’s interest in joint industrial ventures that could open new avenues for growth and innovation.
A key focus of the discussions was Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly transportation, aligning with Prime Minister’s "Uraan" vision, which promotes eco-friendly vehicles.
The SAPM appreciated Pak Suzuki’s plan to establish Biogas Plant in Manga Mandi, acknowledging its contribution to green energy solutions.
The meeting also covered ethanol fuel integration in vehicles, engine compatibility, and local production of auto parts to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry. Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to localizing auto manufacturing and increasing local content.
He also stressed the importance of bio-gas and electric vehicle (EV) projects in collaboration with Japan, reinforcing the two countries’ commitment to technological innovation and clean energy solutions.
“Pakistan and Japan can explore new industrial opportunities together,” said Haroon Akhtar. The discussions mark another step towards deepening Pakistan-Japan industrial relations, ensuring mutual growth and technological advancement in the region.
CEO Pak Suzuki meets Haroon Akhtar
