CEO PESCO assures restoration of power supply to industrial units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Arif Khan Sadozai has assured that disconnected power supply to industrial units would be restored.

Addressing a meeting of the industrialists of the Provincial Administered Tribal Area (PATA) in the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday, he said that progress on the recommendations of industrialists would be made after detailed consultations, adding "whatever relief possible under the law would be granted to them." Besides, Regional Secretary FPCCI Engineer Khalid Haider, known industrialists and president of Malakand Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mohammad Shoaib Khan, Chief Engineer PESCO, Tahir Moeeen and representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), the business community of Chitral and industrialists from PATA attended the meeting at large.

During the meeting, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and President MCCI Mohammad Shoaib Khan informed the PESCO chief and his team regarding hardships faced by the industrialists of PATA due to the disconnection of power supply to their units.

They also complained of the charging of sales tax of the last 60 months, worth millions of rupees through a single payment and called for the recovery in 60 equal installments, and requested for serious consideration of their case from all aspects.

In response to the demands of industrialists, Arif Sadozai said that he would never like to become a hurdle to industrial development, and would hold discussions with industrialists to find solutions to their problems.

He said that industrial units, whose power supply has been disconnected due to non-payment of their utilities' bills would be restored. However, they would have to meet all legal requirements. He said that whatever relief was legally available would be provided to them.

The PESCO CEO said that the levy of taxes and their abolition come under the ambit of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). However, the issue of the collection of electricity bills in installments would be made after mutual negotiations.

FPCCI informed the PESCO chief that important localities like Bradaam, Ashriat and Arundu were still deprived of the facility of electricity on which the PESCO chief directed his team to pay a joint visit to the areas concerned for preparing a report for guaranteeing power supply to the area.