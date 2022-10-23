UrduPoint.com

CEO PFC Greets Newly Elected President LCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CEO PFC greets newly elected President LCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday felicitated the newly elected unopposed President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) Sheikh Kashif Anwar and other office bearers.

In a congratulatory message, he said Kashif Anwar is one of the most seasoned and veteran trader leader who is truly representing the business community across the board for helping them to address their genuine grievances at local, regional and Federal levels.

He hoped that all genuine problems being confronted by importers, exporter, traders, local and foreign investors would be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialization.

Mian Kashif said that the new head of LCCI inherited capabilities of becoming bridge between the business community and the government with sole objectives for ease of doing business and put the things in right direction. He said under his dynamic leadership, the Lahore Chamber, which was established in 1923, will be emerging as one of the best in the South Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Business Chamber Sunday Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.