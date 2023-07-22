Open Menu

CEO PIA Calls On Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CEO PIA calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday expressed the firm commitment of the government to provide maximum support to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the improvement of its services in order to make it a profit-oriented entity for the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat met with Finance Minister and discussed matters related to PIA, besides requesting further financial support from the government.

The Finance Minister expressed his commitment to provide maximum support for the improvement of PIA and also indicated full support from Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to improve PIA's performance and start PIA flights to Europe as soon as possible.

